India Stocks Surge Most in Four Months on India Corporate Tax Cut

(Bloomberg) -- The S&P BSE Sensex surged 3.4%, set for biggest gain since May 20, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India will cut taxes for local companies to an effective 25.2% from 30%.

The new effective tax rate of 25.2% will include all surcharges and applicable on those companies that aren’t availing any incentives, the Finance Minister said Friday. All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advance, led by auto companies.

