(Bloomberg) -- India stocks swung between gains and losses, with the benchmark index set to cap its best two months since 2009.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 0.2% to 37,818.61 as of 9:52 a.m. in Mumbai after rising as much as 0.4% and dropping as much as 0.5%. The gauge is down almost 1% this week, trimming its two month advance to about 16%. The NSE Nifty 50 Index rose 0.2%. Both measures have added about 8% this month, triggering technical indicators that some investors read as a signal to sell.

Investors looking beyond the worst economic outlook in more than 40 years and the third-highest coronavirus cases globally have driven the Sensex to its best two-month performance since polls that led to the Manmohan Singh government’s re-election to office in May 2009.

“Many first time investors moving savings into stocks helped move the market up, together with international flows over the last two months,” said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities in Mumbai, “We see August as a bad month, where the excess froth of the last couple months could be corrected.”

Of the 26 firms that announced results so far, 18 beat or matched estimates. While Reliance Industries Ltd. posted profit that beat estimates, profit before tax dropped 6% after stripping out a one time gain. The shares fell 1.2%. State Bank of India Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Indian Oil Corp., and Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are due to report quarterly results later today.

The Numbers

Fourteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of IT companies

Ten Sensex shares fell while 20 rose Kotak Mahindra Ltd. had the steepest drop, slipping 2%, while HCL Technologies Ltd.’s 2.3% gain was the biggest.



