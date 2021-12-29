(Bloomberg) -- India stocks rose for a fifth straight day, tracking broad gains in Asian peers, as a slowing pace of local coronavirus infections boosted optimism over an economic recovery.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.6% to 47,648.24 as of 9:57 a.m. in Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced by the same magnitude. Both indexes are set to extend record highs even as trading volumes dwindle heading into the year-end.

Stocks were mostly higher in Asia with U.S. and European futures also gaining Tuesday after the House backed higher stimulus checks following President Donald Trump’s signing of the virus relief bill.

Foreign investors have piled about $18.5 billion into Indian stocks this quarter, set to be a record. That’s been a big force behind the benchmarks hitting successive all-time highs. An easing of the nation’s virus caseload is also boosting optimism that a rapid recovery in economic growth will help company earnings catch up with high valuations.

“Investors are buying in the anticipation that growth will be very strong next year,” said A.K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd. in Mumbai.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond was little changed at 5.88%, while the rupee strengthened 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

The Numbers

All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, led by a gauge of banks

Twenty stocks rose on the Sensex while 10 declined Housing Development Finance and HDFC Bank contributed the most to the index’s advance; IndusInd Bank was the biggest winner with a 3.7% jump



Related Stories

Ambani Sold a Dream for $27 Billion. Now He Has to Deliver (1)

Delhi Airport Says It’s Ready for Vaccine Distribution Challenge

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.