(Bloomberg) -- India stocks tracked Asian peers higher ahead of the U.S. election.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.8% to 40,067.14 as of 10:04 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced by the same magnitude.

Swings in stock prices are set to ease today for the first day in five after a measure of volatility yesterday touched its highest level in three months after climbing for four days.

“A clear verdict in the U.S. election on either side would be taken well by the market,” said Abhimanyu Sofat, head of research at IIFL Securities Ltd. in Mumbai.

Volatility in global markets, driven by fresh lock-downs in Europe and the U.S. election had overshadowed early signs of an economic recovery in India.

As quarterly earnings continue, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. are due to report results today.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond was little changed at 5.89% while the rupee strengthened 0.2% to 74.3150 against the U.S. dollar.

The Numbers

Eighteen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of banks.

Twenty-four Sensex shares rose while six fell. HDFC Bank Ltd. contributed the most to index’s gain, while ICICI Bank Ltd’s 3.3% gain was the biggest.



Related Stories

Sun Pharma Profit to Rebound in 2Q After Surprise Loss: Preview

Largest India Mortgage Lender Jumps After Profit Beats Estimates

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.