(Bloomberg) -- India summoned Canada’s high commissioner Saturday and conveyed its concern over Sikh separatists protesting outside the country’s diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada.

“The government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security” of the mission and consulates, the foreign ministry in a statement on Sunday.

Police in India’s northern state of Punjab have been haunting for fugitive Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh. He has called on followers to revive a banned secessionist movement that fought to create an independent state called Khalistan.

Last Sunday, an event to be attended in British Columbia by the Indian envoy to Canada was canceled due to security concerns after a violent protest by Khalistan supporters, the Press Trust of India reported.

Singh’s supporters earlier this month vandalized the Indian High Commission in London, with a similar incident occurring at the Indian consulate in San Francisco. India’s Ministry of External Affairs lodged protests with both the US and UK, and asked for better protection of its overseas properties.

