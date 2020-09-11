(Bloomberg) -- The results of India’s first nationwide serological survey suggests that more than six million people were infected with the coronavirus as early as May, which would place the country well ahead of the current official tally in the U.S.

The survey enrolled 28,000 individuals across 70 districts in 21 of India’s 29 states. The study was conducted from May 11 to June 4. The number of infections is an estimate, extrapolating the results of the study to encompass the entire population.

“The findings of the first national population-based serosurvey indicated that 0.73 percent of adults in India were exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection, amounting to 6.4 million infections in total by early May 2020,” the Indian Council of Medical Research said in its survey note.

The findings in one of the only nationwide serological surveys that’s been conducted confirm suspicions that infections are being vastly under-counted, especially in places where testing is inadequate like India and the U.S. Experts also believe that the death toll from the coronavirus is far higher than the over 900,000 that have been reported.

India’s confirmed infections tally stands at nearly 4.6 million, behind only the U.S. which has about 6.4 million confirmed cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The South Asian nation of 1.3 billion is now adding well over 85,000 new infections a day. Health experts say India’s coronavirus outbreak is likely to surpass the U.S.’s as the world’s biggest.

In mid-May, around when the ICMR survey began, India had reported a total of just over 85,000 confirmed infections.

Official U.S. coronavirus figures are also likely to be lower than the actual number of cases there. No similar national effort has been published, though a sero-survey conducted in New York, one of the early virus epicenters, showed that nearly 20% of the population had virus antibodies.

Officials at the Health Ministry and ICMR did not immediately comment on the survey findings.

