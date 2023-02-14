(Bloomberg) -- Indian income tax officials visited the New Delhi office of the British broadcaster BBC Tuesday, a government official with direct knowledge of the matter said, giving no other details.

The action was described as a survey by the official, who asked not to be named citing the private nature of the matter.

The income tax action comes weeks after the British broadcaster aired a documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the violence in his home state. India had dismissed the two-part film, aired as a “propaganda” piece.

The spokesperson of the income tax office did not respond to an emailed request for comment. A spokesperson for the BBC in New Delhi did not reply to phone calls seeking confirmation. On Tuesday, the gates of central Delhi building that houses the BBC were locked and the elevators were not stopping at the level where the broadcaster’s office is located.

More than 1,000 people — mostly Muslims — were killed in sectarian violence across Gujarat after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims was burned allegedly by a Muslim mob. Human rights groups blamed Modi for doing little to stop the violence, allegations that were denied by him and later dismissed by India’s Supreme Court.

In the documentary, former UK Foreign Secretary Jack Straw says the British government conducted an inquiry into the situation. The report concluded that the administration of Modi, who was leading Gujarat at the time, “created a climate of impunity” for the rioters.

“Let me just make it very clear. We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative,” Arindam Bagchi, a spokesman for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters last month. “The bias, lack of objectivity, a continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible.”

India’s civil society and independent media groups have accused Modi’s government of creating an “atmosphere of fear” for activists since it came to power in 2014. In 2020 Amnesty International shut down its India operations after what it called “constant harassment” from government agencies, including the freezing of its bank accounts in the country.

