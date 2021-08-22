(Bloomberg) -- India’s finance ministry has summoned the chief executive officer of Infosys Ltd., Asia’s second-largest software service provider, asking him to explain why glitches in the nation’s new electronic tax filing portal have not yet been fixed.

The snags in the portal haven’t been resolved after two and half months since its launch, and it hasn’t been available at all since Saturday, the Income Tax department said in a Twitter post. Salil Parekh, the CEO of Infosys, has been summoned on Aug. 23 to explain the problem to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, according to the tweet.

India’s cabinet approved a new income tax e-filing portal at a cost of 42.42 billion rupees ($570 million) in 2019, and the government has paid Infosys 1.65 billion rupees through June this year for the project, Junior Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary told parliament last month. Tax payers and professionals have reported defects in the portal and Infosys has acknowledged technical issues, Chaudhary said in a written response to a lawmaker’s questions.

