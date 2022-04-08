(Bloomberg) -- India will distribute fortified rice through various government-run food prgrams to tackle acute malnutrition among children and women in the world’s second-most populous nation.

The initiative, which will cost about 27 billion rupees ($356 million) a year, will be funded by the federal government and completed in phases by June 2024, according to an official statement released after the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the plan.

The move to provide fortified grains, which contain several micronutrients, such as iron, folic acid and vitamin B12, could be an effective and cost-efficient strategy to address nutrition-related problems in India, where malnutrition is a chronic problem.

The government has taken some initiatives to provide adequate nutrition to pregnant women, mothers and children, but the progress has been slow. About 27% of children under the age of five are malnourished, according to the latest national family health survey. The prevalence of anemia among women between 15 and 49 years was recorded at 57%, the survey showed.

The Global Hunger Index 2021, which takes into account undernourishment, child stunting, wasting and child mortality, ranks India at 101 among 116 countries. The South Asian nation is behind its neighbors Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. India, however, says the index does not reflect the country’s true picture as it’s a flawed measure of ‘hunger.’

Some organizations say that rice fortification is not an effective way to tackle malnutrition. Greenpeace in its report ‘Adding Diversity to Plate’ said that the government didn’t have enough research-based scientific evidence to substantiate that the move could really help overcome widespread malnutrition and anemia among women and children.

