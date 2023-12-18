(Bloomberg) -- India aims to reform its century-old telecommunications law by introducing a new bill as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to make the sector investor friendly.

The government is exploring abolishing the concept of licensing with “authorization,” said a person familiar with the matter, who requested not to be identified as the bill is before lawmakers. This is expected to give the government flexibility to cope with advances made in technology.

The proposed draft is also considering a major overhaul of spectrum allocation rules to allow resale, easy upgradability, surrender, sharing, leasing and trading, the person said.

In addition, spectrum for satellite services will not be auctioned. The proposed bill excludes email, internet-based communication, broadcasting, machine-to-machine communication and over-the-top services such as Netflix.

--With assistance from Abhijit Roy Chowdhury.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.