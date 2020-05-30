(Bloomberg) --

India announced a phased lifting of the nationwide lockdown by allowing malls, restaurants and places of worship to open from June 8, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The country, which had enforced sweeping and strict stay-at-home orders from March 25, will limit the stringent stay-at-home rules to areas that have a large number of active cases. Authorities will decide to open schools and colleges in July, while international air travel will resume in the final phase.

The exit plan comes even as India has been unable to flatten its curve despite the restrictions which have left its already troubled economy in deep disrepair. In the most recent phase of its lockdown, which ends on May 31, the South Asian nation allowed the resumption of some domestic flights and interstate rail services.

