(Bloomberg) -- India’s government will offer 160 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of green bonds in its debut issuance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi steps up efforts to transform the fossil-dependent nation.

The administration will offer bonds in two tranches of 80 billion rupees each, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. The government plans to offer bonds in two tranches of 80 billion rupees each in auctions due on Jan. 25 and Feb. 9, according to the central bank.

Indian authorities are keen to tap the billions of dollars of global funds that are dedicated to green investments, and have categorized the issuance under the so-called Fully Accessible Route (FAR) that is aimed at foreign investors.

Proceeds will be used for renewable energy projects, cutting emissions, and boosting the resilience of India’s infrastructure to extreme weather. The nation’s green bond framework says that expenditures must align with widely-used principles from the International Capital Market Association.

The Oslo-based Centre for International Climate Research gave India’s framework a medium green rating in its second opinion, on par with ratings to Indonesia’s and Kenya’s framework but lower than the Dark Green rating for Denmark and Iceland. India follows Singapore, Hong Kong and Indonesia as an Asian issuer of sovereign green bonds.

The debut issuance will be done in 5- and 10-year tenors, the RBI said.

