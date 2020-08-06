India to Let Banks Restructure Some Loans to Help Economy

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank will allow banks to restructure some of their loans as part of efforts to revive the economy from the effects of the pandemic.

The debt recast will help cash-strapped companies that have been struggling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Thursday.

“The underlying theme of this resolution window is preservation of the soundness of the Indian banking sector,” Das said, referring to the proposed restructuring facility. India’s main banking stock index climbed 1.9% in Mumbai afternoon trading.

The measures were announced in the RBI’s policy statement, where it left interest rates unchanged. Bad loans -- already high in India -- are set to rise as the economy heads for its worst annual contraction in more than four decades.

Plan details:

Banks will be allowed to restructure companies’ outstanding debt provided the borrower was not in default for more than 30 days on March 1, 2020.

Lenders can grant loan extensions of as long as two years with or without a freeze on repayments.

They will need to set aside higher provisioning for such a recast.

The resolution plan may be invoked any time within 2020 and will have to be implemented within 180 days from the date of invocation.

The RBI will also tweak mandated priority-sector lending rules to ensure credit flows to the right areas, the RBI said. And it increased the extent to which individuals can borrow against gold jewelery until March 31.

Indian banks have been struggling with high levels of soured debts for years. The gross bad loan ratio could rise to 12.5% by March 2021, the highest in over two decades, from 8.5% a year ago, the RBI predicted in a report last month.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.