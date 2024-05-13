(Bloomberg) -- India is expected to sign a long-term agreement to operate a terminal at the strategic Chabahar port with Iran as it seeks to expand trade in Central Asia.

Sarbananda Sonowal, India’s ports and shipping minister, is heading to Iran to ink the deal, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at a conference in Mumbai on Monday.

The agreement, which had been under discussion for some time, would “clear the pathway for bigger investments to be made in the port,” he said. Without a long-term agreement, “it’s very difficult to invest in a port,” he said.

India expects the project will improve its connection with an international north-south transport corridor being developed with Iran and Russia and also improve trade links with Central Asia, Jaishankar said.

“We will see more connectivity linkages coming out of that port,” he said.

The Chabahar port serves as a gateway for Indian goods to reach markets in Afghanistan and Central Asia, while bypassing India’s rival and neighbor Pakistan. India sent 20,000 tons of wheat aid to Afghanistan through the Chabahar port last year.

The cooperation between Iran and India on the strategic port dates back to 2003, when New Delhi agreed to develop the port as well as accompanying infrastructure links during the visit by then-President Muhammad Khatami to India. The project had suffered several delays since then and was weighed down by sanctions on Iran.

