(Bloomberg) -- India will begin vaccinating teenagers between the ages of 15 to 18 from Jan. 3 and administer booster vaccine dose for healthcare workers a week later, as omicron-fueled Covid-19 cases spike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Citizens above the age of 60 years with co-morbidities can also get booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines from next month, Modi said in his speech in a televised address on the national broadcaster.

“India needs to be vigilant about the spread of the coronavirus,” Modi said, adding that people should not pay attention to rumors nor panic about rising infection numbers.

India has so far reported 415 cases of omicron infections from across 17 states, according to the latest data from the federal Health Ministry Saturday.

The South Asian nation’s total confirmed Covid cases so far total nearly 34.8 million.

