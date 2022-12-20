(Bloomberg) -- India will block a popular route for local companies to buy back shares after a panel said the method is unfair to to non-participating shareholders.

Buyback from the open market will be phased out in a gradual manner, Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a statement Tuesday. Until then, a separate window will be created on the stock exchanges to conduct such repurchases.

Firms will have to use at least 75% of the funds allocated for the buyback, up from 50% currently.

“Changes will create a level playing field for all investors,” Chairwoman Madhabi Puri Buch said at a subsequent briefing.

Sebi is relooking at a clutch of regulations, including reviewing takeover rules, while bankers are lobbying to change delisting norms. Shareholder protection is sharply in focus in India after a spate of frauds and flop IPOs eroded returns for minority holders.

Sebi’s board also approved changes to buyback via tender offer including:

Allowing upward revision in price up to one day before the buyback period

Firms no longer need Sebi approval of buyback document

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.