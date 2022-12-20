1h ago
India to Stop Firms Buying Back Shares From Open Market
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- India will block a popular route for local companies to buy back shares after a panel said the method is unfair to to non-participating shareholders.
Buyback from the open market will be phased out in a gradual manner, Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a statement Tuesday. Until then, a separate window will be created on the stock exchanges to conduct such repurchases.
Firms will have to use at least 75% of the funds allocated for the buyback, up from 50% currently.
“Changes will create a level playing field for all investors,” Chairwoman Madhabi Puri Buch said at a subsequent briefing.
Sebi is relooking at a clutch of regulations, including reviewing takeover rules, while bankers are lobbying to change delisting norms. Shareholder protection is sharply in focus in India after a spate of frauds and flop IPOs eroded returns for minority holders.
Sebi’s board also approved changes to buyback via tender offer including:
- Allowing upward revision in price up to one day before the buyback period
- Firms no longer need Sebi approval of buyback document
