(Bloomberg) -- India will sell 3.5% in state-run Life Insurance Corp., lower than the 5% announced earlier, according to people familiar with the matter.

The initial public offering will be priced in 902 rupees ($11.771) to 949 rupees band and opens next week, the people said, declining to be named as the details weren’t public. The government plans to sell 221.3 million shares in the giant state-insurer through the IPO, they added.

Representatives at LIC didn’t immediately respond to email seeking comment and a spokesperson at the finance ministry couldn’t be immediately reached.

Read: Mega India Insurer Looks to Slash IPO as War Hurts Valuations

The latest offer compares with its original target to sell 316 million shares before Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation and tightening interest rates hit investor sentiment.

The issue will be open for anchor investors on May 2 and for rest of the investors from May 4 to May 9, the people said. LIC’s policyholders will get a discount of 60 rupees per share on the IPO issue price, while retail bidders and employees will get a discount of 45 rupees. About 10% of the IPO will be reserved for policyholders, the people said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.