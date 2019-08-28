(Bloomberg) -- India’s Supreme Court has agreed to examine Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to scrap Kashmir’s regional autonomy but refused to immediately lift an unprecedented state-wide lockdown on communications and movement.

The court’s three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said a five-judge constitution bench will examine the legality of abrogating Article 370 of Indian constitution that granted Kashmir special status.

Indian government on Aug. 5 scrapped Kashmir’s autonomy, bringing the region under direct administration of the federal government. The government has maintained that communications blackout and restrictions on movement will be lifted in phases as situation improves and urged the court to not intervene.

