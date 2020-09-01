(Bloomberg) -- India’s top court approved a 10-year payment plan for telecom companies to clear combined back-fees worth 1.4 trillion rupees ($19 billion), a ruling that may avert the collapse of cash strapped Vodafone Idea Ltd.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the 20-year payment timeline as proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration and supported by telecom companies, but allowed the federal government to collect the amount in installments.

While the ruling is not the most desired option, it is still a relief for operators such as Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Vodafone Idea. Vodafone is particularly struggling with mounting losses and more than $14 billion of debt. Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the local joint venture with U.K.’s Vodafone Group Plc, warned in December that the company was headed toward insolvency in the absence of any aid.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.