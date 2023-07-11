You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
India Top Court Sets Date to Hear Jammu and Kashmir Autonomy Cases
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- India’s top court will begin hearing a clutch of petitions from August 2 challenging the legality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration’s move to end the special constitutional status of the Himalayan province of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.
A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the chief justice D.Y. Chandrachud will hear the case.
The petitions have been on hold since 2020, when a different five-judge bench had refused to refer the issue of Kashmir’s autonomy to a larger bench.
The Modi administration abrogated Article 370 of the Indian constitution, effectively ending a large degree of local autonomy for the troubled Himalayan region, soon after the prime minister won a second term in office. At the time, the government defended the move, a long-held campaign promise of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, as a move to ensure better governance and improve economic opportunities.
The government told the court in a fresh affidavit Monday, the move brought “unprecedented era of peace” in the region.
The series of legislative and executive orders passed to scrap the special status of India’s only Muslim-majority state and to bifurcate it into two federally-governed territories are being challenged in the Supreme Court by rights activists and organizations.
The complete security lockdown in the region and information blackout — the administration restricted movement of people, cut telephone lines, curbed internet connectivity and arrested local political leaders — was also challenged before the country’s top court and in January 2020 it ruled that an indefinite shutdown was not permissible and was an abuse of power.
