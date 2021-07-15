(Bloomberg) -- India’s Supreme Court has agreed to examine whether the nation’s colonial-era sedition law falls foul of world’s largest democracy’s constitution.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Thursday sought views from the federal government and the country’s attorney general on petitions by activists and lawyers seeking quashing the law. The colonial law was used to silence the freedom movement under the British rule and “continuation of this law after 75 years is unfortunate,” Ramana, who heads a three-judge panel, said during the hearing.

States run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party have repeatedly come under criticism for charging protesting students, farmers, activists, and journalists with the stringent sedition law that makes securing bail difficult. During the hearing, Ramana said the rate of successful convictions in sedition cases is very low, showing its possible misuse to suppress dissent.

The court has not yet given a date for hearing the case.

