(Bloomberg) -- India’s top court upheld a government decision to scrap the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir, boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi who earlier pledged to bring the restive region under his administration’s direct control.

The majority of the Supreme Court’s five-judge bench upheld the 2019 decision to remove the special status of the Himalayan region, said Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud. The court also directed the election commission to hold local polls in the region by September next year.

The court ruling is a boost for Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the national elections due next year. Jammu and Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state, lost its special status in August 2019 under Article 370 of the constitution, months after Modi’s party won elections by a landslide and the prime minister made good on a key election pledge.

The Supreme Court was hearing petitions challenging a series of legislative and executive orders to scrap the special status of the region and split it into two territories. Since then, the administration had restricted the movement of people, curbed internet connectivity and arrested local political leaders.

