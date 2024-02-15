(Bloomberg) -- India’s trade deficit narrowed to the lowest in nine months as softening commodity prices and escalating tensions in the Red Sea hurt shipments.

The gap between exports and imports stood at $17.5 billion in January, trade ministry data showed Thursday. The reading is the lowest since April last year and compares with a $20 billion deficit forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Exports rose 3.1% from a year earlier to $36.92 billion in January, while imports grew 3% to $54.41 billion. In December, exports stood at $38.45 billion, while imports were at $58.25 billion.

“Despite falling commodity prices and the Red Sea crisis, India achieved positive merchandise exports,” Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters in New Delhi.

India’s outbound shipments rose despite persistent attacks by Houthi militants on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, which carries 12% of the world’s seaborne trade. To protect domestic trade, Indian authorities have been working out a strategy to reduce disruption.

A rise in local production capacity and largely steady crude prices also helped the nation post a smaller trade gap. India’s crude oil basket averaged around $80 a barrel last month, according to oil ministry data, compared to an average of $77.42 a barrel in December.

A narrowing trade deficit will help in further containing the current account deficit, and support the rupee, which has been the best performer in Asia so far this year.

“The trade print is better than expected and depicts no material impact of the crisis in the Middle East on our external trade,” said Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, by phone. She expects India’s current account gap at 1.2% of the gross domestic product in the current fiscal year ending March.

(Updates with more details)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.