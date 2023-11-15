India Trade Gap Widens to Record in October on Higher Imports

(Bloomberg) -- India’s trade deficit in October widened to a record high on rising import bill owing to festive demand.

The gap between exports and imports stood at $31.46 billion, according to the data released by the trade ministry Wednesday. The reading is higher than a deficit of $19.3 billion in September and way above the $20.4 billion gap forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Goods exports rose 6.2% from a year earlier to $33.57 billion in October, while imports jumped 12.3% to $65.03 billion.

