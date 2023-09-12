(Bloomberg) -- India’s transport ministry is pushing for additional tax on diesel-powered vehicles to force the industry to curb production of the polluting engines.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will propose levying 10% more goods and services tax on diesel engine vehicles to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday evening. The additional GST could be in the form of a pollution tax, Gadkari said at an auto industry conference in New Delhi.

Gadkari later clarified that there was no tax increase proposal “under active consideration.” Automakers pared drop after the minister’s clarification in a post on X, earlier known as Twitter.

“I strongly urge you to cut down production of diesel vehicles,” Gadkari said at the event. “If not, we will be compelled to raise taxes. These tax hikes will be substantial, making it challenging to sell diesel vehicles.”

Diesel is a key fuel source powering tractors in farms to buses and trucks that move people and goods. Earlier this year, a panel set up by the oil ministry recommended a ban on diesel vehicles in cities with over a million people and highly polluted towns by 2027.

The shift away from diesel and gasoline, which account for more than half of India’s oil demand, is seen crucial for energy transition in the nation that houses some of the world’s most polluted cities. Indian transport sector’s transition to electric vehicles is still lagging behind others such as China, even as the government set a target to sell only electric cars by the end of 2030.

“In line with our commitments to achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2070 and to reduce air pollution levels caused by hazardous fuels like diesel, as well as the rapid growth in automobile sales, it is imperative to actively embrace cleaner and greener alternative fuels,” Gadkari said in his post on X.

