(Bloomberg) -- A company tribunal has stayed the implementation of the sale and payment of JSW Steel Ltd.’s purchase of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd. by the Sajjan Jindal-led mill under the insolvency process.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal also asked the Enforcement Directorate, which deals with economic crimes, to release about 40.25 billion rupees ($567 million) of Bhushan’s assets that it seized this weekend.

Shares of JSW Steel pared gains of as much as 3.6% and were trading 1.9% higher in Mumbai at 11:34 a.m. local time.

