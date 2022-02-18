(Bloomberg) -- India and the United Arab Emirates inked a comprehensive economic agreement Friday, liberalizing duties on more than 80% of goods traded between the two nations, to bolster trade and investment.

“The trade deal is a win-win for both the sides and it is the most comprehensive and balanced free trade agreement,” India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal said at a press conference announcing the deal.

According to the agreement, metals, minerals, petrochemicals and petroleum products from the UAE would see a reduction in duties to the Indian market, while Indian exporters would get an advantage in items including leather, footwear, pharmaceuticals and textiles, Goyal said. Additionally, India has agreed to give concession on the import duty on gold to the UAE, while the UAE has agreed to eliminate duty on gems and jewelery, India’s trade secretary B.V.R. Subramanyam said.

The agreement has a permanent safeguard mechanism to protect from a sudden surge in import volume, Goyal said.

The two sides had wrapped up discussions on the economic pact earlier this week.

The announcement comes days after the UAE signed a similar pact with Turkey in a push to deepen ties with fast-growing economies. The oil-rich Gulf state is seeking to burnish its reputation as a global hub amid deepening regional competition with Saudi Arabia. India wants better links to revive its economy after the pandemic.

India, meanwhile, views the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE, its third-largest trade partner, as a springboard for moving further on negotiating trade agreements with other Gulf Arab nations.

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan held a virtual summit to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

UAE, India Aim to Double Trade to $100 Billion in Five Years

Total trade between India and the UAE stood at $53 billion during April-Dec. 2021-22. Imports stood at $33 billion, while exports were at $20 billion during the period.

