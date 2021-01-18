(Bloomberg) -- India’s health ministry said the country had vaccinated 381,305 people against Covid-19 as the world’s second worst-affected nation wound up the third day of its immunization program.

More than 148,000 people received the vaccine on Monday, part of a complex plan to stem still rising infections across the nation of more than 1.3 billion people. So far 580 adverse events have been recorded, including seven hospitalizations, the health ministry said in a statement in New Delhi.

Two deaths have been reported among those who received the shots in India. There is no evidence the first fatality is related to the vaccine and the second is undergoing a post-mortem, the health ministry said.

India’s rollout is being closely watched as a test case for whether Covid-19 can be swiftly tamed via vaccination in developing nations, where health and transportation networks are often disjointed. Officially, more than 10.5 million people have been infected with the disease in India, where it has also killed more than 152,000.

