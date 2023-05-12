(Bloomberg) -- Maximum temperatures are forecast to rise over most of India in the next two days, with heat waves in some areas, potentially boosting power demand as more people turn to cooling devices such as air conditioners.

Hot and uncomfortable weather is likely over the eastern state of Odisha in the next five days, due to humidity and high temperatures, and in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on May 13-14, the India Meteorological Department said Friday.

Most parts of the nation will remain dry in the five days from Friday except some areas in West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and northeastern states, according to the weather bureau. Showers were above normal across most of the country in the week ended May 10, it said.

Heat wave conditions are likely over parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal on May 12; Rajasthan on May 12-13 and in parts of Andhra Pradesh for four days through May 16. The highest maximum temperature in India on Thursday was 44.8C (112.6F) at Jalgaon in Maharashtra



