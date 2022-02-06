(Bloomberg) -- India’s government and the central bank are watchful of developments globally including the rise in inflationary pressures worldwide, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The government will not allow the economy to suffer for lack of preparation, Sitharaman said Sunday at a post-budget interaction with an industry body.

After the global financial crisis, the outcome showed the liquidity tap was not shut at the right time, said Sitharaman. “We are fairly watchful of what’s happening as regards global developments, as regards Fed’s decisions as also regards global inflationary pressures,” she said.

India doubled down on its spending commitment in its annual budget, relying on an already swamped debt market to borrow and spend big to spur growth.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to outline its policy on Feb. 9 and is expected to take further steps like raising the reverse repo rate to further pull back on pandemic-era steps.

