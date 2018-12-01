(Bloomberg) -- India will buy locally-manufactured BrahMos supersonic missiles as a part of its 30 billion rupees ($431 million) defense-spending plan.

A panel chaired by Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also approved buying armored recovery vehicles, or ARVs, for its battle tanks, according to a statement from the ministry.

BrahMos will be procured for two navy ships that will be built in Russia, while local firm BEML Ltd. will produce the ARVs, the ministry said.

