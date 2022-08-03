(Bloomberg) -- India’s federal government on Wednesday withdrew a data privacy bill to include changes suggested by a parliamentary panel.

The panel, which comprises of lawmakers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the opposition, previously recommended changes including treating social media platforms such as Meta Platforms Inc. as publishers and setting up a watchdog to oversee them.

Those recommendations are in line with similar moves advocated by several governments around the world but critics in India say the bill gave sweeping powers to the government.

“Considering the report, a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon,” IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement, referring to the Joint Committee of Parliament’s report, which proposed 81 amendments and 12 recommendations. “Hence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw the ‘Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019’ and present a new bill.”

The bill was drafted by a panel headed by a former Supreme Court judge.

Privacy, declared a fundamental right by India’s top court, is a thorny issue in the world’s biggest democracy, which has seen explosive digital growth, thanks to cheap smartphones and mobile data.

