India Won’t Get as Much Rain This Year During Monsoon Season, Forecast Says

(Bloomberg) -- India’s June-September monsoon, which delivers more than 70 percent of the country’s annual rainfall, is likely to be below normal this year as the El Nino weather pattern may impact rain, Skymet Weather Services Pvt. said on Wednesday.

Precipitation during the rainy season is forecast to be 93 percent of the long-term average, said Jatin Singh, managing director of the New Delhi-based private forecaster. That compares with a preliminary prediction for normal showers. El Nino is likely to be the reason for below-normal showers, Skymet said.

Key Insights

The annual four-month rainy season is critical to the country’s agricultural sector as it affects summer and winter crop sowing and waters more than half of all farmland.

In the event of too little rain, farming suffers, families go hungry and power plants go dark.

India is the world’s second-biggest producer of rice and wheat, the top grower of cotton and the biggest importer of palm oils.

Forecast has a 5 percent margin of error.

India has a 55 percent chance of a below-normal monsoon, 30 percent probability of normal showers and a 15 percent chance of a drought, Skymet said.

