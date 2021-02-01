(Bloomberg) -- Sovereign bonds in India slid and the rupee declined after the Finance Minister outlined a higher-than-expected borrowing plan for the new fiscal year.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose as much as fifteen basis points to 6.057%, its highest since Sept. 29. The rupee declined 0.2% to 73.10 per dollar.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a gross borrowing plan of 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) for the 12 months starting April, more than 10.6 trillion rupees estimated in a Bloomberg Survey of fifteen analysts.

The government also plans to raise an additional 800 billion rupees by end of the current fiscal year in March, on top of its projection of record 13.1 trillion rupees of debt sales. The new borrowing amount is also higher than the previous five year’s average of 6.07 trillion rupees.

Heavy supply concerns along with the Reserve Bank of India’s intent on draining excess liquidity after the crash in short-term rates is likely to weigh on Indian bonds. The central bank’s policy decision on Friday is being watched for further cues.

India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index climbed as much as 2.1%, led by a rally in banking stocks after the budget proposed setting up an asset management company to take over stressed assets of banks and also plans divestment in two state-run lenders.

