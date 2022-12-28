(Bloomberg) -- New Delhi will close cinemas, schools and gyms and introduce other restrictions on public gathering as omicron-related Covid infections continue to rise, according to a government statement.

The city has reported 0.5% case positivity over the last two days and the first tier of Covid-19 alerts has kicked in, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference Tuesday.

This also includes a night curfew between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., 50% occupancy in bars and restaurants and all public transport. Shops in markets and malls selling non-essential items will open on alternate days and schools will only function online, according to the government order.

Private offices will only be allowed to have 50% of their staff in attendance.

Delhi reported 331 new infections on Monday, according to a government health bulletin, the highest in more than four months even though new infections remain low at the national level. The country recorded 6,358 new cases, the latest data showed Tuesday morning, taking the total tally to 34.8 million infections.

