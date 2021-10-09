(Bloomberg) -- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi of declining coal reserves that’s sparking a power crisis in India’s capital.

At least one power station has run out of coal stock, while others have reserves of one to four days as of Oct. 5, Kejriwal said in a letter to Modi Saturday which he posted on Twitter. The central electricity regulatory commission mandates stations to maintain a stock of 10 to 20 days, he said.

The shortage of coal -- which generates about 70% of the nation’s electricity -- comes just as power demand is expected to surge with India entering a festival season from mid-October. Several northern states, including Rajasthan and Punjab, announced power cuts lasting as long as four hours Saturday as authorities there try to conserve coal supplies, local media reported.

Kejriwal called for Modi’s earliest intervention and a diversion of coal to plants such as Jhajjar Power Station and National Capital Power Station Dadri, which supply to Delhi.

“If this situation continues unabated, it would severely impact the power supply situation in Delhi,” Kejriwal said, adding the power supply is critical to maintain vaccination drives, hospitals and Covid-19 care centers.

