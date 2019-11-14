Indian Consumer Spending Falls First Time in Four Decades: BS

(Bloomberg) -- Consumer spending in India fell in the year through March 2018 for the first time in at least four decades, Business Standard reports citing an unreleased government report.

Each person surveyed spent an average 1,446 rupees in FY18, 3.7% lower than the 1,501 rupees in FY12: report

The govt report, which was approved for release by a committee in June, has been witheld by the statistical office due to “adverse” findings, the newspaper reports citing sources it doesn’t identify

NOTE: India’s Sluggish Animal Spirits Signal No Economic Recovery Yet

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeanette Rodrigues in Mumbai at jrodrigues26@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Arijit Ghosh at aghosh@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.