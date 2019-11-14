Nov 14, 2019
Indian Consumer Spending Falls First Time in Four Decades: BS
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Consumer spending in India fell in the year through March 2018 for the first time in at least four decades, Business Standard reports citing an unreleased government report.
- Each person surveyed spent an average 1,446 rupees in FY18, 3.7% lower than the 1,501 rupees in FY12: report
- The govt report, which was approved for release by a committee in June, has been witheld by the statistical office due to “adverse” findings, the newspaper reports citing sources it doesn’t identify
- NOTE: India’s Sluggish Animal Spirits Signal No Economic Recovery Yet
