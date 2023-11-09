(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s top court is set to rule on further action to prevent the capital city’s air quality from deteriorating even further.

New Delhi is reeling after a week of severe pollution that has seen concentrations of harmful particles as high as 80 times the levels recommended by the World Health Organization

The Supreme Court meets on Friday to review measures already put in place to improve air quality. It will also consider further tightening the rules on road traffic, and discuss the role played by dust raised from construction, one of the main contributors to the city’s pollution problems.

On Tuesday, the court ordered the city’s smog towers turned on, although the effectiveness of the giant air purifiers has been disputed.

Schools have been closed for the next 10 days and a ban on stubble burning in neighboring states put in place.

