Indian Diamond Tycoon Accused of $2 Billion Fraud Arrested in London, Police Say

(Bloomberg) -- Indian diamond tycoon Nirav Modi was arrested and is due to appear in court on Wednesday, London’s Metropolitan police said in a statement.

Indian authorities are seeking the extradition of Modi in connection with allegations that he defrauded a state-run bank of $2 billion.

