(Bloomberg) -- The Indian manufacturer of a paracetamol syrup found to have been tainted with ethylene glycol in West Africa has defended its products, according to Reuters.

Jaimik Patel, a director at Curis Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., the Ahmedabad-based maker of Para Clear children’s medicine, told Reuters there was “no possibility at all” of finding the contaminant in their products.

Tests conducted by a private Indian laboratory found a trace amount of less than 0.1% of ethylene glycol in the product, which is below the quantity considered to be toxic, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Liberian authorities said earlier this month that they had quarantined 250 cartons of Para Clear since September because the drug failed quality tests conducted in the country and in nearby Nigeria, sparking renewed concern over medicine produced by small Indian drugmakers following a series of contamination scandals in recent years.

Nigeria’s National Agency for Food & Drug Administration said in a June 12 public alert that the tested samples of Para Clear contained “toxic ethylene glycol.” The head of Liberia’s medicine regulator, Keturah Smith-Chineh, told Bloomberg days later that no illness had been reported from the consumption of the medicine.

