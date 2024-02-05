(Bloomberg) -- An employee at India’s embassy in Moscow was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, a development that could sour relations between the South Asian neighbors.

Satyendra Siwal, a security assistant in the Moscow embassy, was arrested Sunday after Indian officials found that he was working on behalf of Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence Agency, according to a statement from the Uttar Pradesh police. Siwal, who’s been posted in Moscow since 2021, is suspected of leaking information about India’s defense and foreign relations, the police said in the statement.

The spy allegations risk fresh tensions between India and Pakistan, which have struggled to get along for decades. The nuclear-armed neighbors have fought three wars over Jammu and Kashmir, a disputed region in the Himalayas claimed by both governments.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs is aware of the arrest and assisting investigators, according to senior foreign ministry officials, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

