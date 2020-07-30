(Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks advanced, tracking gains in global equities, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will continue to support an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.6% to 38,297.53 as of 9:26 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained by the same magnitude. The 30-stock Sensex has surged more than 45% from its March low, even as India has the third-most coronavirus cases globally. The rebound has some technical indicators signaling that the stock rally is overdone for an economy that this year faces its first annual contraction in more than four decades.

“We are cautious on the market,” Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.’s analysts including Aditya Narain wrote in a note, citing recovery prospects, risks and valuations. “Your portfolio should not wait for the Covid-19 count to fall,” they wrote.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stands at 1.53 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. A total of 34,193 people have died, while 988,029 have recovered.

Sixteen of 24 Nifty 50 companies that have reported June-quarter results so far have either beaten or met analyst estimates for profits, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Numbers

Seventeen of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of technology stocks

HCL Technologies Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. were among the top gainers on the Sensex, while IndusInd Bank Ltd. dropped

