(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities advanced for a third day as investors picked out value in a market that’s one of the region’s best-performers this year.

The benchmark Sensex climbed 0.3% to 39,886.01 as of 10:19 a.m. in Mumbai, after swinging between a drop of as much as 0.1% and an advance of as much as 0.4%. The NSE Nifty 50 Index added 0.2%.

India’s key equity indexes have added about 10% so far this year amid national elections that last month gave a stronger mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fanning speculation that his government will bolster the slowing economy. Concerns about any shortfall in India’s monsoon rainfall and the U.S.-China trade war curbing growth may temper further gains.

Strategist View

“The way the market is priced right now, we expect very little downside or upside,” said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, group chairman at Inditrade Capital Ltd. in Mumbai.

The global trade war, progress on India’s rainfall, the government’s federal budget expected next month, and how the economy recovers will now be “watched carefully” by investors, he said.

The Numbers

Fourteen of the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. rose, paced by a gauge of energy stocks.

Thirty-one of the 50 Nifty members climbed, while 22 of the 31 Sensex stocks gained. Oil & Natural Gas Corp.’s 2.3% rise was the steepest on the benchmark, while Reliance Industries Ltd.’s 0.8% advance gave it the biggest boost. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. was the biggest drag, with the steepest decline, losing 3% after being downgraded to sell at Goldman Sachs & Co.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. slid as much as 8.5%. The mortgage lender denied an allegation that its chairman had siphoned off funds.

