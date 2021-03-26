(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is close to inviting financial bids for flag carrier Air India Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, moving toward the sale of an airline that’s surviving on taxpayer money.

The bidders would have 90 days to submit their financial offer from the date of request, the people said, asking not to be identified citing rules.

India’s Tata Group and SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh have been shortlisted to bid for the carrier, local media reported this week. An invitation for financial bids will be a progress for Modi, who has failed previously to sell the enterprise that has been rescued by the government multiple times in the past decade.

The sale is also key for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is seeking to raise money from asset sales to arrest a budget deficit that widened to a record due to steps to fight the pandemic.

A Finance Ministry spokesman declined to comment.

The government aims to wrap the transaction in June, with financial bids set to be in by the first week of that month, the people said. Air India on its part has set up teams to facilitate bidders to evaluate different aspects of the airline, they said.

Tata and Singh will submit bids after completing due diligence of Air India, the Times of India newspaper reported earlier this week.

The security clearance for the shortlisted bidders will proceed simultaneously after the government invites financial bids, the people said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.