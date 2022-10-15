(Bloomberg) -- Johnny Issaluk, an athlete and actor known for his roles in Clint Eastwood’s “Indian Horse” and AMC’s “The Terror,” has been stripped of Canada’s second-highest civilian honor.

Governor General Mary Simon took the rare step of terminating Issaluk’s appointment to the Order of Canada, according to a Saturday regulatory filing. No reason was given for the decision, which the filing said was made Aug. 31.

Issaluk, well known in northern Canada’s Nunavut territory, wrote a public letter apologizing after women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2020.

“I am also seeking treatment for my alcoholism, which is no excuse, but has made this behavior worse and caused more pain to those I love,” he wrote in the Nunatsiaq News.

LINK: Johnny Issaluk issues public apology | Nunatsiaq News

As of 2021, a total of seven people had been expelled from the Order, according to CBC News. In those cases, convictions from fraud to promoting anti-Semitic hate speech and impaired driving led terminations from the Order.

Issaluk is still listed on the Governor General’s website as holding the Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.

