(Bloomberg) -- Initial public offerings in India are picking up again after a four-month hiatus, during which the market was dominated by follow-on share sales and block trades.

Rossari Biotech Ltd., a Mumbai-based specialty chemicals maker, is looking to raise as much as $66 million and last week received orders for 79.4 times the shares offered in a sign of strong demand. Meanwhile, a Blackstone Group Inc.-backed real estate investment trust, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, plans to raise as much as about $600 million in what would be the country’s second REIT IPO.

The two deals come after first-time share sales largely dried up in the South Asian country. The last big IPO was the $1.44 billion listing of SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd. in March. Following that, there have been a number of tiny deals with only one raising more than $1 million, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

India’s equity markets have recovered significantly since they hit a trough in March, along with many of the region’s other indexes. The S&P BSE Sensex is up 44% from March 23, as is the the NSE Nifty 50.

While IPOs were quiet, India’s equity capital markets were nevertheless busy with follow-on offerings as companies sought funds to weather the coronavirus-induced lockdown and shareholders sold stakes. In May, some $5.44 billion worth of existing and new shares were sold in a record month for equity offerings. June saw 10 follow-on offerings raise $2.43 billion, the most in terms of deal count in a year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Investors may still have to wait a while for India’s unicorns -- such as Ola, Flipkart and Paytm -- to go public though. Softbank-backed online insurance platform Policybazaar aims to list in 2021, potentially becoming the first of the mega-startups to debut.

UPCOMING LISTINGS:

Li Auto Nasdaq Size $1b Filed July 10 Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS, CICC

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Hong Kong stock exchange Size $1b Pre-marketing July 20-24 BofA, Haitong, CLSA, CICC

Gland Pharma India stock exchanges Filed July 10 Citi, Haitong, Nomura, Kotak

Mindspace REIT India stock exchanges Size up to $598m Anchor books open July 24, listing around Aug. 12 Morgan Stanley, BofA, Axis Capital, Citi, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra, CLSA, Nomura, UBS, Ambit Capital, HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, ICICI Securities

AREIT Philippines stock exchange Size up to $272m Pricing July 22, trading Aug. 13 BPI Capital, UBS



More ECM situations we are following:

Online insurance platform Policybazaar aims to go public in 2021 at a valuation north of $3.5 billion, potentially becoming the first of India’s mega-startups to debut as its digital economy booms.

Everest Medicines Ltd. filed an application to list shares in Hong Kong.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co. will gauge investor demand for its Hong Kong listing from July 20-24, according to the terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.

