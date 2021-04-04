(Bloomberg) -- Maoist rebels killed at least 22 Indian security personnel in an ambush in the central state of Chhattisgarh, according to local newswire PTI.

The incident happened when a joint security team including the Central Reserve Police Force engaged with armed guerrillas in forested areas along Bijapur and Sukma districts on April 3, PTI reported, citing a police official it didn’t identify. Thirty others were injured in the gun battle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of the dead soldiers in a Twitter post, while Home Minister Amit Shah said in a separate post that India will continue to “fight against these enemies of peace and progress”.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.