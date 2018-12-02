Indian Oil Reduces Jet Fuel Prices to Lowest in Seven Months

(Bloomberg) -- Indian Oil Corp., the country’s biggest fuel retailer, cut jet fuel prices for domestic and international carriers.

The price in Delhi for domestic airlines was cut to 68,050.97 rupees a kiloliter on Dec. 1, an 11 percent reduction from a month earlier, according to a statement by the state-run company. That is the lowest since May 1, data from Indian Oil show. The rate reached a five-year high in November.

The following table shows prices per kiloliter for domestic carriers in top cities, in rupees:

The following table shows prices per kiloliter for overseas carriers in top cities, in U.S. dollars:

