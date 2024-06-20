(Bloomberg) -- A Delhi Court granted bail to the national capital’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, two weeks after elections were concluded in India.

“We have faith in the court. Kejriwal gets bail. Truth wins,” said senior party leader Bhagwant Mann on social media platform X.

In May, the Supreme Court had issued interim bail to Kejriwal for election campaigning. He returned to prison two days before the results were declared.

Kejriwal faces allegations of money laundering in relation to a now-scrapped liquor sales tax scheme in Delhi and was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement, the federal anti-money laundering agency, in March.

The latest move comes after multiple rounds in trial courts where Kejriwal has been repeatedly denied bail. He hasn’t stepped down as chief minster despite calls from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for his resignation.

Kejriwal is among several senior leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, who have been arrested on allegations that the party’s government in the national capital skewed the alcohol pricing in the region in exchange for bribes.

The party has consistently denied the allegations and often termed them as political witch-hunt by the BJP-led government that controls the federal investigative agencies.

