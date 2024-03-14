(Bloomberg) -- As India heads into an election, follow Bloomberg India's channel on WhatsApp for how money and business intersect with politics and power. Sign up here.

An Indian government-instituted panel recommended that national and state elections should be carried out at the same time to cut costs and improve efficiency.

The panel released this proposal along with other recommendations in a report to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. If accepted, the recommendations would require amendments to the Constitution. The panel’s report won’t have a bearing on the upcoming national elections likely to kick off in April.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have long pushed for federal and local polls to be held simultaneously to cut costs in India where more than 900 million people are registered to vote and there are always several local council or state elections each year.

If approved, this would entail adjusting the terms of state assemblies elected at different times. The opposition has been consistently against the proposal, calling it undemocratic.

Former chief election commissioner S.Y. Quraishi said the policy change mostly benefits the party at the national level.

“There is a study which shows that if elections are held simultaneously, 77% of people vote for the same party,” said Quraishi. It would “unduly influence free and fair elections,” he added.

The panel recommended the president initiates the “One Nation One Election” process at the first sitting of the lower house of the parliament after national elections.

It also said local council elections should be held within 100 days of the federal polls and in the eventuality that an elected state or national government collapses, fresh elections must be held for the “unexpired” term left over.

